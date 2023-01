New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has posted an 11 per cent increase in net revenue to $1.12bn for the final quarter of 2022, with travel restrictions and reduced visitation to casinos in Macao continuing to impact results.

Net revenue from the company’s combined Macao operations declined by 32 per cent versus a year ago to $444m in Q4.

This included a 26 per cent drop in net revenue from The Venetian Macao to $201m, and [...]