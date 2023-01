Commercial casino gaming revenue from New York state’s four full-service casinos grew by 10 per cent to $690.5m in 2022.

Resorts World Catskills was the market leader by revenue at $228.8m, which was a 33 per cent share, and an increase of 10 per cent on 2021.

Rivers Casino held a 29 per cent share with annual revenue of $198.7m, an increase of 12 per cent, followed by Del Lago Resort & Casino with $161.3m and [...]