Total wagers in Ontario’s iGaming market reached CAD$11.5bn in the province's fiscal third quarter ended 31 December 2022, a rise of 91 per cent on the previous quarter.

There were 910,000 active accounts in Ontario at the end of December, up from 628,000 at the end of September, served by 68 websites run by 36 licensed operators (Q2 FY22/23: 24 operators).

Licensed operators earned total quarterly revenue of CAD$457m, an increase of 71 per cent on the [...]