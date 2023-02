Digital sales at Lotto New Zealand grew by 19 per cent to NZ$665.0m (€396.1m) in the financial year to 30 June 2022, as the impact of pandemic restrictions continued to hit retail operations during the period.

Lotto NZ explained that digital sales were higher than expected in FY 2022 because of the restrictions and, in particular, the lockdown from mid-August 2021 and restrictions in Auckland.

Digital sales accounted for 46 per cent of all lottery sales [...]