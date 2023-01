London-listed online betting and gaming affiliate XLMedia expects to post an 11 per cent increase in consolidated revenue to US$73.7m for the full 2022 year.

In line with expectations, revenue from Sports and Gaming rose 27 per cent year-on-year to $69.6m, while non-core revenue fell by 65 per cent to $4.1m, including Personal Finance revenue of $1.9m.

XLMedia’s Sports vertical delivered a strong performance during the year as revenue rose 72 per cent to $54.0m, after New [...]