London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain expects full year EBITDA to come in ahead of guidance following another strong performance in the final quarter of 2022.

Entain grew total net gaming revenue (NGR) by 11 per cent in the fourth quarter, with Retail NGR 10 per cent higher than a year ago and Online NGR 12 per cent higher.

The online growth in the final quarter of the year was driven by a 13 per cent increase [...]