Nevada’s gambling market ended 2022 on a high note as total gaming revenue increased by 14 per cent to $1.31bn.

December marked the 22nd consecutive month in which the state’s casinos reported at least $1bn in gaming revenue.

Slot machines revenue grew by 2 per cent year-on-year to $803.5m in December, with Multi Denomination slots contributing more than half of the total at $443.0m, up 15 per cent versus a year ago. 1 Cent slots fell by [...]