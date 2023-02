Stockholm-listed casino games supplier Evolution has posted a 36 per cent increase in revenue to €1.46bn for 2022, buoyed by another strong performance during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 increased by 36 per cent to €407.5m, with live casino revenue up 41 per cent at €334.9m and RNG revenue climbing 5 per cent to €72.5m.

Asia remained Evolution’s biggest market as Q4 revenue increased by 50 per cent to €136.2m, equivalent to more [...]