Sports betting handle in Virginia grew by 18 per cent to $503.1m in December, the third consecutive month with wagers above $500m.

There were 14 licensed operators during the month (December 2021: 11) and they earned gross win of $50.7m, which was up by 61 per cent on the previous year, at a margin of 10.1 per cent (December 2021: 7.4 per cent).

Monthly adjusted gross revenue (AGR) after deductions, including $567,709 for allowable bonuses, was $47.0m. [...]