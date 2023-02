New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has reported a 6 per cent increase in revenue to a record $3.56bn in 2022, with revenue in the final quarter of the year also hitting a new high.

Revenue in Q4 rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to $922.9m, with the company benefiting from continued growth in its non-gaming operations, and higher contributions from online gaming and sports betting.

The Midwest & South remained Boyd’s biggest region in the US [...]