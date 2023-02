New Zealand’s TAB reported betting turnover of NZ$255.9m (€151.6m) in December, which was 6 per cent up on the previous year.

December’s turnover was $15.0m above budget but the monthly margin of 14.9 per cent was lower than anticipated, meaning that gross revenue came in $0.9m below budget at $38.1m and was unchanged from December 2021.

TAB NZ explained that ‘a busy December racing season and the culmination of the football World Cup’ helped to drive turnover [...]