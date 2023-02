Arizona reported sports wagering of $616.9m in November from its licensed operators, a year-on-year rise of 32 per cent.

November's performance was the second consecutive month with wagering above $600m in the state.

Arizona Department of Gaming director Ted Vogt commented: “It is exciting to see a second consecutive month of over $600m wagered on sports by patrons within the state. This milestone highlights Arizona’s strong sports betting market, which has already established itself as a top-ten [...]