Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has reported a 15 per cent fall in total revenue to £1.07bn for 2022, despite posting a 25 per cent increase in revenue during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 grew to £305.5m, with gross winnings revenue from B2C operations climbing 23 per cent year-on-year to £295.1m, and revenue from Relax Gaming soaring 136 per cent to £10.4m.

Excluding the Netherlands, B2C revenue would have increased by [...]