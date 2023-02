Swedish gaming and lottery operator Svenska Spel has reported a 1 per cent drop in net gaming revenue (NGR) to SEK8.04bn in 2022, with nearly half of the total generated online.

The full year decline followed a 2 per cent drop in NGR to SEK2.18bn during the final quarter of the year. This included an 8 per cent fall in NGR from the company’s Sport & Casino division to SEK539m, with the FIFA World Cup generating [...]