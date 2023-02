Connecticut's Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has reported a 1 per cent increase in net revenue to $406.6m for its fiscal first quarter ended 31 December, with growth boosted by increasing contributions from its online casino and sports betting operations.

The year-on-year growth was primarily driven by a full period of operations and a return to relatively normal operating conditions at Mohegan’s Niagara Resorts in Ontario, while there was continued growth in online casino and sports betting [...]