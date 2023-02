New York’s online sports betting market hit a new record monthly high in January as total wagers increased by 7 per cent compared to a year ago to $1.79bn.

Sports wagers from the state’s nine online sportsbooks were up by 10 per cent compared to the previous month’s $1.62bn, and surpassed the market’s previous record high of $1.67bn set in January 2022.

New York online sports betting wagers: January and April - January 2023 (US$)

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel [...]