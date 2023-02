Sports betting handle rose by 30 per cent to $1.03bn in Illinois in December, taking total sports betting handle for 2022 to $9.75bn.

December was the third consecutive month with handle above $1bn and the vast majority (96 per cent) was earned from online wagering.

December online wagers grew by 32 per cent to $991.0m, while retail wagering increased by 2 per cent to $37.5m.

Betting on professional sports amounted to $810.3m during the month, with a [...]