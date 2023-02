Indiana’s online and retail sports betting market declined year-on-year for the fourth consecutive month as January wagers fell by 15 per cent to $427.2m.

Compared to last year’s record monthly performance, online sports wagers fell by 13 per cent year-on-year to $397.9m, while retail sports wagers were down by 30 per cent to $29.3m.

Basketball was the most popular betting sport during the month with wagers of $155.6m, ahead of $124.7m in Parlay bets, $90.6m on American [...]