Maryland’s ten retail and seven mobile sportsbooks generated a combined $441.5m in sports wagers in January, with Live! Casino and partner FanDuel accounting for nearly half of the total.

In their second full month of mobile operations, the seven licensed operators took in $422.7m in wagers, with FanDuel’s $208.9m easily surpassing DraftKings’ $131.9m.

BetMGM was the third biggest mobile sportsbook with wagers of $40.7m, ahead of Caesars’ $20.0m, Barstool Sports’ $12.6m, PointsBet’s $5.8m, and BetRivers’ $2.8m.

The state’s [...]