Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported an 18 per cent increase in group revenue to €777.2m in 2022, buoyed by record performances in casino and sports betting during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 grew by 40 per cent year-on-year to €220.6m, with sportsbook revenue climbing 76 per cent to a record €70.7m as the FIFA World Cup in November and December contributed to increased activity. Sportsbook gross turnover across all [...]