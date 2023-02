Betting on Super Bowl LVII at Nevada’s 185 sportsbooks fell by 15 per cent to $153.2m, according to unaudited figures released by the state’s Gaming Control Board.

Ahead of the championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles were the marginal favourites on the points spread (-1.5), so the Chiefs’ win should have been a good result for the sportsbooks. But the high scoring game (38-35) meant that those customers betting on the ‘over’ points total (50.5) cashed in.

The [...]