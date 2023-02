Revenue from Denmark’s gambling sector rose by 8 per cent to DKK6.72bn (€902m) in 2022 as the country's land-based operations recovered from the pandemic.

Land-based casinos showed the largest year-on-year percentage growth with revenue climbing by 59 per cent to DKK349m in 2022, up from a 10-year low in 2021.

Gaming machine revenue increased by 47 per cent year-on-year to DKK1.15bn and was back above DKK1bn for the first time since 2019. The majority of revenue (78 [...]