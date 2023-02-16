OpenBet hits new record as $295m wagered on Super Bowl

Sportsbook technology provider OpenBet has revealed that it collected a record $295m in amounts staked during last weekend’s Super Bowl LVII.

The company reported a 145 per cent increase in total wagers compared to last year’s Super Bowl, with OpenBet’s customers processing more than 13.6m bets in total, with a peak of 65,000 bets placed per minute.

Same-game parlays powered by BetBuilder handled 3.7m bets, accounting for 27 per cent of all bets placed, and totalling $66.7m in stakes.

In-play wagering accounted for 12 per cent of all bets placed, an increase of 8 per cent up on 2022 levels, with the average stake of same-game parlays amounting to $20. As expected, 95 per cent of bets placed on the game were with US audiences.

“Super Bowl LVII was a thoroughly entertaining spectacle and major sporting events like this are moments that matter for our partners,” said OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin, a Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023 winner. “Their investment behind player acquisition and retention relies heavily on searing technology and world class planning.

“The event showcased the importance of a superior content offer backed by robust and scalable platform technology. At OpenBet, we are experts in this field. This was illustrated by the fact we offered 800+ markets based on a variety of special outcomes, along with our BetBuilder solution which facilitated world class same-game parlay experiences. Strong performances like this further vindicate our position as a world leader in sports betting entertainment.”