Massachusetts’ three land-based casinos recorded an 18 per cent increase in total gross gaming revenue (GGR) to $96.9m in January, including the first results from the state’s newly regulated retail sports betting market.

Encore Boston Harbor generated the bulk of the total with January GGR from slots and table games climbing 15 per cent year-on-year to $61.9m, comprising $34.2m in slots and $27.7m in table games.

MGM Springfield saw monthly GGR increase by 23 per cent to [...]