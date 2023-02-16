This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Pennsylvania sportsbooks see Super Bowl wagering climb 24%

16th February 2023 9:01 am GMT

Pennsylvania’s licensed retail and online sportsbooks took in $84.3m in sports wagers on last weekend’s Super Bowl LVII.

According to preliminary figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), wagers on the Philadelphia Eagles/Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rose 24 per cent compared to last year’s event between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

After payouts, revenue is expected to be $29.7m, up significantly from $4.6m in 2022.

This was the fifth year in which legal sports betting was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, and the fourth in which online sportsbook options were available, with customers able to choose to place Super Bowl wagers at 19 retail locations and through 14 online sites.

Pennsylvania Super Bowl Wagering

RetailOnlineTOTAL
Super Bowl 202310,316,18873,997,00184,313,189
Super Bowl 20226,938,46261,106,34968,044,810
Super Bowl 20216,137,47847,497,20253,634,680
Super Bowl 20206,728,54424,035,94230,693,942

The PGCB also reported that there were more than 793,000 active online sports betting accounts during the Super Bowl weekend, according to GeoComply.

Additionally, GeoComply reported that it conducted more than 11.8m geolocation checks during the weekend to ensure that wagering was being conducted by individuals who were within the state of Pennsylvania, and were authorized to conduct wagering on a site.

The activity reported by GeoComply does not include any wagering by customers at retail sportsbook locations in the Commonwealth.

