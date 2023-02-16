Pennsylvania sportsbooks see Super Bowl wagering climb 24%

Pennsylvania’s licensed retail and online sportsbooks took in $84.3m in sports wagers on last weekend’s Super Bowl LVII.

According to preliminary figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), wagers on the Philadelphia Eagles/Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rose 24 per cent compared to last year’s event between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

After payouts, revenue is expected to be $29.7m, up significantly from $4.6m in 2022.

This was the fifth year in which legal sports betting was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, and the fourth in which online sportsbook options were available, with customers able to choose to place Super Bowl wagers at 19 retail locations and through 14 online sites.

Pennsylvania Super Bowl Wagering

Retail Online TOTAL Super Bowl 2023 10,316,188 73,997,001 84,313,189 Super Bowl 2022 6,938,462 61,106,349 68,044,810 Super Bowl 2021 6,137,478 47,497,202 53,634,680 Super Bowl 2020 6,728,544 24,035,942 30,693,942

The PGCB also reported that there were more than 793,000 active online sports betting accounts during the Super Bowl weekend, according to GeoComply.

Additionally, GeoComply reported that it conducted more than 11.8m geolocation checks during the weekend to ensure that wagering was being conducted by individuals who were within the state of Pennsylvania, and were authorized to conduct wagering on a site.

The activity reported by GeoComply does not include any wagering by customers at retail sportsbook locations in the Commonwealth.