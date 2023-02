MGM Resorts-owned online betting and gaming operator LeoVegas has reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to €99.5m for the final quarter of 2022, buoyed by growth in Sweden, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The company benefited from growth in the Nordic region as net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 9 per cent, driven by a record performance from Expekt in Sweden, while Rest of Europe NGR climbed 4 per cent year-on-year as growth in UK [...]