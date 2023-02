New York-listed sportsbook and iGaming operator DraftKings has reported a 73 per cent increase in revenue to $2.24bn for 2022, driven by a strong finish to the year in the final quarter.

Revenue in Q4 exceeded expectations and increased by 81 per cent to $855m, buoyed by successful launches of DraftKings’ sportsbook and iGaming products in additional jurisdictions.

Monthly unique payers (MUPs) increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to 2.6m, while average revenue per MUP climbed 42 [...]