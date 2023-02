New Jersey’s casinos, racetracks and their partners enjoyed a strong start to 2023 as total gaming win grew by 14.5 per cent to $436.9m in January.

January’s gaming win was driven by a 20 per cent increase in sports betting revenue to $72.3m, while land-based gaming casino win rose 15 per cent to $211.7m, and iGaming win climbed 11 per cent to $152.9m.

New Jersey Gambling Comparison: January 2023 (US$)

Within iGaming, revenue from online casino games grew [...]