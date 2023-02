Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming market surpassed $1bn for the fifth consecutive month as January wagers climbed 16 per cent to $1.09bn.

Wagers from iGaming increased by 18.5 per cent year-on-year to $924.6m, while online sports betting wagers rose 4 per cent to $156.1m and retail sports betting wagers rose 33 per cent to $11.6m.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Handle: January 2023 (US$)

Within iGaming, Foxwoods Resorts owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings continued to lead [...]