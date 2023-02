Land-based gaming revenue at Singapore’s two integrated casino resorts increased by 76 per cent to S$3.56bn (€2.49bn) in 2022, as the country opened up again after its pandemic restrictions.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) saw gaming revenue grow by 90 per cent to $2.33bn and Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) revenue was up by 53 per cent to $1.23bn. Despite the impressive growth, Singapore’s total gaming revenue is still around $1bn below pre-pandemic levels.

The resorts’ performance was helped [...]