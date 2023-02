Sports wagers in Mississippi dropped by 14 per cent to $57.2m in January, with declines across all the major sports.

American football ($22.8m) and basketball ($22.9m) had similar levels of handle for the month and accounted for 80 per cent of turnover. Wagering on American football fell by 5 per cent year-on-year, while basketball betting was down by 4 per cent.

Parlay bets represented 14 per cent of monthly handle at $8.0m, but were 27 per cent [...]