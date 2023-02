Sports betting technology and services provider Kambi has recorded a 2 per cent increase in full year revenue to €166m following a strong end to 2022.

The company benefited from 66 per cent revenue growth in the final quarter of the year to €57.8m following a number of new market launches, and the inclusion of a €12.6m termination fee from Penn Entertainment.

Excluding the termination fee, revenue in the fourth quarter was 30 per cent higher than [...]