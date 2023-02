Caesars Entertainment has reported a 9 per cent increase in net revenue to $2.82bn for the final quarter of 2022, taking full year net revenue past $10.82bn.

The year-on-year improvement in Q4 was driven by continued growth in the Las Vegas segment as net revenue increased by 11 per cent to $1.15bn, while Caesars Digital saw the biggest growth as net revenue soared 104 per cent to $237m.

Regional net revenue fell marginally by 0.6 per cent [...]