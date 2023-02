Online betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective grew full year revenue by 52 per cent to €269.3m following a strong performance in the final quarter of the year.

The FIFA World Cup helped new depositing customers climb 117 per cent to a record 580,000 during the fourth quarter, driving a 63 per cent increase in revenue to €86.1m in Q4, including organic revenue growth of 44 per cent.

By region, Europe and Rest of World revenue grew [...]