Michigan’s commercial and tribal online sports betting and iGaming operators reported a 20 per cent increase in total gross receipts to $187.3m in January.

Gross receipts from iGaming increased by 27 per cent to a record $154.7m in January, offsetting a 3 per cent fall in online sports betting receipts to $33.6m.

Michigan Online Sports Betting & iGaming Gross Receipts: January 2023 (US$)

In the iGaming sector, MGM Grand Detroit (and partner BetMGM) remained market leader by quite [...]