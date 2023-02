Stockholm-listed online gaming affiliate Catena Media has posted a 15 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to €27.4m for the final quarter of 2022, driven by strong growth in North America.

Led by the launch of online sports betting in Maryland, the North American region contributed 78 per cent of Catena Media’s revenue during Q4, up from a 69 per cent share a year ago, as revenue increased by 31 per cent to €21.5m.

