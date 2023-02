Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported a 13 per cent increase in net revenue to a record $1.81bn in 2022, buoyed by the first contributions from its acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E).

The record annual performance was driven by a strong finish to the year as Q4 net revenue climbed 32 per cent to $480.1m.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Net Revenue Comparison (US$)

In Q4, Live and Historical Racing net revenue increased by 93 per cent [...]