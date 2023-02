Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported a 1 per cent fall in full year net gaming revenue to SEK5.26bn in 2022, despite growth in sports betting and online casino.

Horse race betting continued to account for the bulk of ATG’s annual total, although net gaming revenue (NGR) declined by 6 per cent year-on-year to SEK4.04bn.

This was partially offset by a 49 per cent increase in online casino NGR to SEK530m, [...]