Washington DC’s sports betting turnover grew by 8 per cent in January to $20.1m, as the DC Lottery’s GambetDC brand became the clear market leader.

GambetDC edged passed the long-time market leader American Wagering (Caesars) in December, but consolidated its position at the start of 2023 and took a 44 per cent share of January’s wagers (January 2022: 31 per cent), with its handle increasing by 53 per cent to $8.8m.

American Wagering, which trades as Caesars/William [...]