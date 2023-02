New York-listed real estate investment trust VICI Properties has reported a 72 per cent increase in revenue to a record $2.6bn in 2022, after closing on $22.8bn of transactions during the year.

The year-on-year increase in revenue was primarily related to incremental revenue from the MGM Growth Properties transactions, which closed in April, and the Venetian Las Vegas acquisition, which closed in February.

Revenue also included $337.6m of non-cash leasing and financing adjustments and $59.6m of other [...]