Kuala Lumpur-listed Genting Berhad has reported a 65 per cent increase in group revenue to RM22.38bn (€4.74bn) for 2022, following improved results from its Leisure & Hospitality division.

Leisure & Hospitality represented more than 77 per cent of Genting’s total revenue at RM17.37bn. This was more than double the previous year, and comprised RM11.18bn in gaming revenue and RM6.19bn in non-gaming revenue.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Revenue Comparison (RM)

Within the Leisure & Hospitality sector, Singapore represented [...]