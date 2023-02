Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers has reported a 7.5 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$46.7m for the financial half-year period ended 31 December 2022.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 21 per cent increase in revenue from the company’s Global Betting Services division to $21.7m, benefiting from the launch of its NextGen wagering platform which powers the betr brand, as well as the launch of fixed odds wagering at Jamaica’s Caymanas Park.

Revenue from Global [...]