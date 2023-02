Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has posted an 18 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$62.4m for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.

Total transaction value (TTV) grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to $417.0m following the recent acquisition of Stride Management Corp in Canada and StarVale Group in the United Kingdom, which contributed $55.7m in TTV and $5.9m in revenue during the fiscal first half period.

Excluding these acquisitions, group TTV would have increased [...]