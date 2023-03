Commercial land-based gaming revenue at the four full-service casinos in New York State increased by 14 per cent to $54.6m in January 2023.

Both Rivers Casino and Tioga Downs Casino saw their total revenue for the month rise by 22 per cent year-on-year to $17.4m and $8.7m respectively, with Rivers Casino the largest operator by revenue with a 32 per cent share of the market.

Del Lago Resort & Casino posted an 18 per cent increase in [...]