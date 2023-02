Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$124.1m for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022, buoyed by continued growth in the Americas.

International revenue grew by 20 per cent year-on-year to $100.9m and now accounts for 81 per cent of group revenue. Most of this was generated in North America as revenue increased by 9 per cent to $59.7m, with high denomination games continuing to [...]