Australian and US sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has posted a loss of AUD$9.9m for the first half of its 2022/23 financial year after seeing net win decline by 5 per cent.

Turnover increased by 6 per cent to $280.5m during the six-month period ended 31 December, with active customers climbing by 34 per cent to 60,328 and the average 12 month rolling cost per first time depositor falling by 10.5 per cent versus the previous [...]