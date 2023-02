International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 3 per cent increase in revenue to $4.2bn for 2022, buoyed by a record performance from its PlayDigital business.

Revenue from the company’s core Global Lottery division declined by 8 per cent to $2.6bn, as strong product sales and multi-jurisdiction jackpots were offset by lower Italy same-store sales and the sale of its Italian commercial services businesses.

Global Gaming revenue rose by 28 per cent compared to the prior year [...]