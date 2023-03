New York-listed social and casual gaming operator Playtika posted a 3 per cent drop in revenue to $631.2m for the final quarter of 2022, following another decline in its social casino portfolio.

Revenue from social casino-themed games fell by 9 per cent year-on-year to account for 45.3 per cent of Playtika’s Q4 revenue, with revenue from casual-themed games climbing 3 per cent.

The company provided details on its three highest grossing games in the quarter, showing that [...]