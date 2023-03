Ohio’s newly regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $1.11bn in its first month of legalized wagering in January, with FanDuel the early market leader.

The vast majority of wagers were placed online, with 16 operators collecting $1.09bn in January sports wagers, while the state’s 14 retail sportsbooks took in just under $23.0m.

Ohio Online Sports Betting Market: January 2023 (US$)

The biggest online operator in January was FanDuel with wagers of $494.2m, ahead of DraftKings’ $344.0m [...]