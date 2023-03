Social casino and casual gaming operator SciPlay Corporation has reported record results for 2022 as revenue increased by 11 per cent to $671.0m.

Growth was driven by another record performance in the final quarter of the year as Q4 revenue climbed 18 per cent to $182.1m, benefiting from all time revenue highs from Jackpot Party Casino and Quick Hit Slots, as well as revenue from newly acquired casual games provider Alictus.

At the end of the quarter, [...]